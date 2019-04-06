BBA Aviation (BBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BBA Aviation to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 368 ($4.81) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BBA Aviation from GBX 354 ($4.63) to GBX 338 ($4.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

Shares of LON BBA opened at GBX 257.20 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. BBA Aviation has a 12-month low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 354 ($4.63).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BBA Aviation’s previous dividend of $0.04. BBA Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 0.83%.

In other BBA Aviation news, insider Stephen King bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £151,200 ($197,569.58). Also, insider Victoria Jarman bought 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.94 ($26,008.02). Insiders purchased 113,603 shares of company stock worth $27,967,994 in the last three months.

About BBA Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

