Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

“BRFH reported weaker-than-expected 4Q18 results, as its two national accounts have not yet fully ramped up, but the opportunity is significant. We now expect the associated revenue ramp to occur in 2H19, as these major customers start selling BRFH products in most or all stores. The company continues to add locations in the school and military channels to complement its pursuit of additional national accounts.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRFH. ValuEngine raised shares of Barfresh Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

OTCMKTS:BRFH opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.81.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.