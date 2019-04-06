Barclays PLC Sells 28,141 Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,141 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Monotype Imaging were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 22.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

TYPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYPE opened at $20.29 on Friday. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

