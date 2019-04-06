Barclays PLC Sells 17,935 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

