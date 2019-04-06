Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 343.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

Enel Americas stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Enel Americas SA has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.51.

WARNING: “Barclays PLC Has $288,000 Stake in Enel Americas SA (ENIA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/barclays-plc-has-288000-stake-in-enel-americas-sa-enia.html.

Separately, Santander cut Enel Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Enel Americas Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.