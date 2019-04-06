Barclays Increases RSA Insurance Group (RSA) Price Target to GBX 585

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 584 ($7.63) to GBX 585 ($7.64) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 630.54 ($8.24).

Shares of LON:RSA opened at GBX 526.40 ($6.88) on Wednesday. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 683.40 ($8.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported GBX 34.10 ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.40 ($0.49) by GBX (3.30) (($0.04)). Equities analysts expect that RSA Insurance Group will post 4943.00008550105 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

