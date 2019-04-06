Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (UTDI) a €53.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.07 ($59.39).

Get United Internet alerts:

ETR:UTDI opened at €35.33 ($41.08) on Wednesday. United Internet has a one year low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a one year high of €58.60 ($68.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.