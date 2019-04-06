Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,056 Shares of M/I Homes Inc (MHO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 29,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. M/I Homes Inc has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.15.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 10,600 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $293,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 61,190 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,652,741.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,646.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,138 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. Wedbush boosted their price target on M/I Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

