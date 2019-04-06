Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Wageworks worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Wageworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,354,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wageworks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,928,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 209,496 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Wageworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Wageworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wageworks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

WAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Wageworks to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. JMP Securities upgraded Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.48 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

NYSE:WAGE opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Wageworks Inc has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

