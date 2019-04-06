Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.47 Million Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.64% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 89,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-11-47-million-stake-in-ruths-hospitality-group-inc-ruth.html.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.