Bank of America Corp DE Sells 150,660 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,336,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $15.04 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1108 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $323,222.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,494 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

