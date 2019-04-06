Bank of America Corp DE Has $18.95 Million Position in Sea Ltd (SE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 143.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,674,264 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 987,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SEA were worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,373 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $46,983,000 after acquiring an additional 379,370 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,349,458 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth $41,823,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $19,754,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 645,130 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $25.14.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $389.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.25 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 116.21% and a negative return on equity of 1,297.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

