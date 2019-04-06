Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 11,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,630,000 after acquiring an additional 928,360 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,219,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,947,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.37.

BAC stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

