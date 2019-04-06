Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Insider Philip Harrison Sells 12,619 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Philip Harrison sold 12,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £33,061.78 ($43,201.07).

Shares of BBY opened at GBX 263 ($3.44) on Friday. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12 month low of GBX 230.60 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 318.60 ($4.16). The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 345 ($4.51).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

