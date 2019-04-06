Bagir Group (BAGR) Trading Up 20.8%

Bagir Group Ltd (LON:BAGR)’s share price was up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 3,519,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,297% from the average daily volume of 251,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

Bagir Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets men's and women's tailored fashions in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers suits, jackets, trousers, shirts, and casual pieces. The company markets and licenses its products under the Austin Reeds, AR-RED, GIR Collection, and Jay Godfrey brands, as well as offers products under various retail private labels.

