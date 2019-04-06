Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €65.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.55 ($86.69).

BAS opened at €69.46 ($80.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a fifty-two week high of €90.02 ($104.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

