B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cable One Inc (CABO)

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cable One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will earn $56.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $52.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,090.00 target price on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $7.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.04 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $905.00 price target on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price target (up previously from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,043.75.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,003.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.49. Cable One has a one year low of $597.40 and a one year high of $1,006.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total value of $6,390,366.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,850,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

