Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXSM. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 3.48. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 5,400 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $67,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,157.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman acquired 5,100 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $62,118.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.