Avanti Communications Group (AVN) Shares Down 13.8%

Avanti Communications Group PLC (LON:AVN) dropped 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Approximately 1,098,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 253,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).
The stock has a market cap of $48.51 million and a P/E ratio of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.68.
About Avanti Communications Group (LON:AVN)
Avanti Communications Group PLC, a satellite operator, provides Ka-band satellite data communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers manage broadband packages for consumers and businesses; flexible managed services on multiple platforms; PURE product that supports satellite based data communications application on vendor's Ka-band hub; and systems integration and solutions to government.
