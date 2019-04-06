Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.32

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 11900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Laidlaw set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 92.29% and a negative return on equity of 126.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

