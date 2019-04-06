Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.43.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $160.34 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $112.58 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 24,791 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $3,259,272.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,128,043.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,512 shares of company stock valued at $15,974,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 23,339,116 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 18,239,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,682,000 after buying an additional 5,880,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $522,489,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,239,000 after buying an additional 1,587,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.