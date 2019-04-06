Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ACB has been the subject of several other reports. GMP Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.17. 23,057,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,441,336. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.99. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. Aurora Cannabis had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 57.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,915,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.