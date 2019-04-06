Aurora (AOA) Market Cap Reaches $124.01 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax. Aurora has a market capitalization of $124.01 million and $3.18 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $789.04 or 0.15171913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00053479 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00023905 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

