Aurion Resources (AU) Trading Up 20.8%

Aurion Resources Ltd (CVE:AU) shares were up 20.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 108,527 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 52,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05.

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

