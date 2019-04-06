Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AUPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.16% and a negative net margin of 8,856.35%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,600.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

