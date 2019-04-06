AT&T (T) Receives Average Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their average rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on T. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $32.35. 39,908,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,119,572. AT&T has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $458,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 76.2% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 314,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 98,290.7% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 328,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,523,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,261,000 after buying an additional 469,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

