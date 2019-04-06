Atrion (ATRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $901.50

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $901.50 and last traded at $895.00, with a volume of 11240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $886.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

