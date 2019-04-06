At least 7 killed in China’s latest accident

In which a container exploded at the most up-to-date in a string of accidents in China, at least seven people were killed and five.

A fire which spread to a workshop was led to by the first morning explosion in town of Kunshan in Jiangsu province, the city government said on its microblog. The cause of the explosion is under investigation, ” it said.

China experiences industrial accidents regardless of requests such as president and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping to enhance security at factories, mines and power plants, on the pain of prosecution. Skirting of security regulations — sometimes with the collusion of local officials — is given as the origin.

In March, 78 individuals were killed in a blast at a plan in the Jiangsu province city of Yancheng that had numerous safety violations, in one of the worst industrial accidents of China . A massive crater has been formed, windows blown out for km (miles) about, vehicles smashed and neighborhood residents forced to evacuate.

Earlier, in November, at least 22 people were murdered and scores of vehicles destroyed in an explosion outside a chemical plant in the nearby city of Zhangjiakou, which could sponsor competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Among the accidents was firefighters and police officials. That explosion was blamed construction and storage of materials.

A fire on a tour bus traveling along a highway in central China has left 26 people dead and as many as 30 hurt, while China has curbed major traffic accidents. Researchers said that a passenger has been carrying flammable substances that triggered accidentally.