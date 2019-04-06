Astorius Resources Ltd. (CVE:ASQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/astorius-resources-asq-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-03.html.

Astorius Resources Company Profile (CVE:ASQ)

Astorius Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, sources and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Taca Taca West property comprising two mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 1.5 and 2.5 kilometers situated in the Taca Taca district in Salta, Argentina.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Astorius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astorius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.