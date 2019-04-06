ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB/S alerts:

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening solutions in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, security doors, fire doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencing and gates, hardware, and fittings.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.