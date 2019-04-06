ASE Technology (ASX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASX. ValuEngine raised shares of ASE Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded shares of ASE Technology to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of ASE Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

NYSE:ASX opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The firm develops and offers turnkey solutions for the front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well IC packaging, materials and electronic manufactures services.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.