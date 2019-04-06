Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Shares Gap Up to $1.08

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.08. Ascena Retail Group shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 91124 shares.

ASNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Ascena Retail Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.05 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.26.

The company has a market cap of $237.08 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ascena Retail Group Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASNA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 195,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 331,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 136,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 58,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 45,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

