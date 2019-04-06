Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APAM. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,386,000 after purchasing an additional 305,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 495,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 291,086 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $3,112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,179,000 after purchasing an additional 122,050 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of APAM opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 184.56%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $261,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,767.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

