Artex Coin Market Capitalization Hits $7,058.00 (ATX)

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Artex Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Artex Coin has a total market cap of $7,058.00 and $0.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artex Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00014542 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Artex Coin Coin Profile

ATX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. Artex Coin’s official website is www.atxcoin.org

Artex Coin Coin Trading

Artex Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artex Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

