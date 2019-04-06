Arrow Global Group (ARW) Price Target Cut to GBX 160 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 534 ($6.98) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Global Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 349.14 ($4.56).

Shares of LON:ARW opened at GBX 196.70 ($2.57) on Tuesday. Arrow Global Group has a 52 week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 382.50 ($5.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $346.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.47, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Arrow Global Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. Arrow Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

