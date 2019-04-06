Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,826,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,611,000 after purchasing an additional 974,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,851,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,963,000 after purchasing an additional 193,336 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.79.

PepsiCo stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $123.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

