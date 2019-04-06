Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Insider Sells $5,089,440.00 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) insider Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $5,089,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,088.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 12,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $3,761,280.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 27,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.55, for a total value of $8,162,737.50.

On Friday, March 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 198 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.97, for a total value of $58,008.06.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,502 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.83, for a total value of $732,660.66.

On Friday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 32,394 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.58, for a total value of $9,283,472.52.

On Monday, March 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $9,602,201.70.

ANET opened at $311.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $187.08 and a 52 week high of $325.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.41 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Nomura upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Gabelli upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Arista Networks by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

