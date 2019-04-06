Aquantia Corp (AQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aquantia in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Aquantia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Aquantia to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aquantia to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of Aquantia stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Aquantia has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $330.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Aquantia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aquantia will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

