Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Receives $37.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on APO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.29). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of ($114.89) million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.