APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 329.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.29% of Tenet Healthcare worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/apg-asset-management-n-v-raises-holdings-in-tenet-healthcare-corp-thc.html.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.