APG Asset Management N.V. Has $4.12 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $3,075,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 140,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $117.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.16.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

