APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.80 Million Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,744,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,192,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $44,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $125.10. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.52). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $778.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

