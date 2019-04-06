Aon PLC (AON) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

AON has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. AON has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AON to earn $10.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

AON stock opened at $172.59 on Friday. AON has a 52 week low of $134.82 and a 52 week high of $175.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03. AON had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.30.

In other news, insider Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $711,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,585,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $214,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,470 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,000 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

