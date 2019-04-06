AO World (AO) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 104.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AO. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Friday, February 1st.

LON:AO opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.28) on Thursday. AO World has a one year low of GBX 94.70 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 180.20 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.56 million and a PE ratio of -30.50.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

