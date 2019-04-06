ANSYS (ANSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $211.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ANSYS is benefiting from robust adoption, expanding total addressable market, improving enterprise penetration and collaborations with leading vendors. Robust investments in autonomous vehicles, electrification, smart, connected solutions and 5G bode well. Customers’ focus on utilizing simulation across repair, maintenance and other overhaul projects is a positive. Increase in budgetary allocation for defense spending across Europe and the US favors company’s growth prospects. OPTIS, 3DSIM Granta Design and Helic buyouts are expected to enable ANSYS in bringing innovative solutions to the market & enhance foothold in competitive simulations software market. Notably, ANSYS stock has outperformed industry on a year to date basis. However, as ANSYS continues to invest on product development its margin is expected to remain under pressure. Moreover, adverse foreign currency exchange rates and integration risks remain other concerns.”

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on ANSYS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

Shares of ANSS opened at $185.83 on Thursday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $190.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajei Gopal sold 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,678,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 13,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $2,497,279.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,060 shares of company stock worth $11,042,442 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ANSYS by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANSYS (ANSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.