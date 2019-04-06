Anglo American (AAUKF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

AAUKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.