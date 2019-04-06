Analyzing Smartsheet (SMAR) and The Competition

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is one of 197 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Smartsheet to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smartsheet and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $177.72 million -$53.88 million -61.34 Smartsheet Competitors $1.91 billion $226.88 million 37.18

Smartsheet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smartsheet and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 1 9 0 2.90 Smartsheet Competitors 1680 7879 14520 722 2.58

Smartsheet presently has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.72%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.25%. Given Smartsheet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -30.32% -49.01% -20.74% Smartsheet Competitors -39.11% -23.95% -3.13%

Summary

Smartsheet competitors beat Smartsheet on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

