Analyzing Euroseas (ESEA) and Ship Finance International (SFL)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Euroseas and Ship Finance International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ship Finance International 0 2 4 0 2.67

Euroseas presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 247.22%. Ship Finance International has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Euroseas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Ship Finance International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euroseas and Ship Finance International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $36.27 million 0.22 -$100,000.00 ($0.29) -2.48 Ship Finance International $418.71 million 3.65 $73.62 million $1.03 12.43

Ship Finance International has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas. Euroseas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ship Finance International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ship Finance International pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Euroseas does not pay a dividend. Ship Finance International pays out 135.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ship Finance International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Ship Finance International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Euroseas has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ship Finance International has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and Ship Finance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas -1.29% -31.79% -4.73% Ship Finance International 17.58% 8.92% 3.12%

Summary

Ship Finance International beats Euroseas on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 11 containerships; and 6 drybulk carriers, including 3 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Handymax drybulk carrier, 1 Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and 1 Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of August 22, 2018, it had a fleet of approximately 80 vessels, including tankers, bulkers, container vessels, and offshore assets. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

