Analysts Set UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Price Target at $298.79

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.79.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

UNH opened at $248.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $237.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $221.69 and a twelve month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total value of $1,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at $46,949,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 53,244,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,341,731,000 after buying an additional 11,267,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,343,175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,396,391,000 after buying an additional 2,123,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26,088.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,723,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 1,716,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

