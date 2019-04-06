Analysts Set Corestate Capital Holding SA (CCAP) PT at $63.86

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.86 ($74.25).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCAP. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Corestate Capital stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €38.15 ($44.36). The company had a trading volume of 91,780 shares. Corestate Capital has a fifty-two week low of €28.00 ($32.56) and a fifty-two week high of €50.00 ($58.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

